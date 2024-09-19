The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $460.90

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 460.90 ($6.09) and traded as low as GBX 441 ($5.83). The Property Franchise Group shares last traded at GBX 446 ($5.89), with a volume of 117,659 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on The Property Franchise Group from GBX 521 ($6.88) to GBX 589 ($7.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 589 ($7.78) price objective on shares of The Property Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on TPFG
The Property Franchise Group Stock Performance
The Property Franchise Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The Property Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 5,454.55%.
About The Property Franchise Group
The Property Franchise Group PLC manages and leases residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Property Franchising and Financial Services. It provides residential letting, estate agency, sales and property management services; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.
