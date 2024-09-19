The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $460.90

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 460.90 ($6.09) and traded as low as GBX 441 ($5.83). The Property Franchise Group shares last traded at GBX 446 ($5.89), with a volume of 117,659 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on The Property Franchise Group from GBX 521 ($6.88) to GBX 589 ($7.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 589 ($7.78) price objective on shares of The Property Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 460.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 412.68. The company has a market capitalization of £281.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2,027.27 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The Property Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 5,454.55%.

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages and leases residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Property Franchising and Financial Services. It provides residential letting, estate agency, sales and property management services; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.

