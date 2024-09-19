The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1,183.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 252,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 24,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $375.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $382.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $351.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.67. The firm has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.68.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

