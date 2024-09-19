The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Acquired by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 72,300.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in St. Joe in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of St. Joe stock opened at $59.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.26. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $45.93 and a 12-month high of $64.69.

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 97,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $5,865,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,878,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,814,274.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 97,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $5,865,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,878,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,814,274.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 54,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $3,267,099.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,976,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,578,128.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,558,573 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

