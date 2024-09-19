The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.
TJX Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 77.8% per year over the last three years. TJX Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TJX Companies to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.
TJX Companies Price Performance
TJX stock opened at $117.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $121.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.93.
Insider Activity at TJX Companies
In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.
About TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
