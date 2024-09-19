The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 58.4% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

TJX opened at $117.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.68 and a 200-day moving average of $105.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

