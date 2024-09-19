The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,341 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

TJX stock opened at $117.25 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.93.

Insider Activity

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

