The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Increased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,150 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

TJX opened at $117.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.68 and its 200-day moving average is $105.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $121.13. The company has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.