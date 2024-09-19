The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Sienna Gestion

Sienna Gestion lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,193 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sienna Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $12,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,017,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415,591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,335,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,154,141,000 after purchasing an additional 105,772 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,655,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,677,917,000 after buying an additional 1,736,931 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,884,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,194,000 after buying an additional 358,283 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,097,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,322,000 after buying an additional 93,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $62.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $109.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $65.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.739 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.