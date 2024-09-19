The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Sienna Gestion

Sienna Gestion lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,193 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sienna Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $12,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,017,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415,591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,335,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,154,141,000 after purchasing an additional 105,772 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,655,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,677,917,000 after buying an additional 1,736,931 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,884,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,194,000 after buying an additional 358,283 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,097,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,322,000 after buying an additional 93,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance
Shares of TD stock opened at $62.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $109.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $65.12.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.739 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
