The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Decreased by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,497 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $93.59 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.62 billion, a PE ratio of 101.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.80 and its 200-day moving average is $102.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

