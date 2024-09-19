Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Shares Down 19.2%

Shares of Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG – Get Free Report) traded down 19.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 241,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 262,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Thermal Energy International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.97 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.39.

About Thermal Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLUACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass dryer; boiler feedwater economizer; vent condenser; boiler blowdown heat recovery; Heat Recovery Steam Generator; indirect contact condensing heat recovery; air to air heat exchange; and sofame products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermal Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermal Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.