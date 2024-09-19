THG (LON:THG) Shares Down 6.4%

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 59.95 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 60.15 ($0.79). Approximately 9,906,841 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 219% from the average daily volume of 3,108,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.25 ($0.85).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on THG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on THG from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 49 ($0.65) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.39) target price on shares of THG in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of £713.04 million, a PE ratio of -285.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.11.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

