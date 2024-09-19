Thomist Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 112,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000. Bitdeer Technologies Group makes up approximately 0.4% of Thomist Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Thomist Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Bitdeer Technologies Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter worth $272,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 868,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 565,362 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,216,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 115,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $15,350,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTDR opened at $7.12 on Thursday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.20 million, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bitdeer Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:BTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

