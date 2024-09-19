Thomist Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,713 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.30 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.69.

PLL stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.80. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $44.82.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $13.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

