Thomist Capital Management LP Invests $2.51 Million in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 67,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises 0.9% of Thomist Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $40.99.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.