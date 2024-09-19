Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Receives $173.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 76.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $168.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.42. The company has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.73. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $117.46 and a one year high of $176.03.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.146 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

