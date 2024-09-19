Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Director Buys C$18,402.76 in Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Director Peter J. Thomson acquired 78 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$235.93 per share, with a total value of C$18,402.76.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$225.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$223.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of C$163.01 and a one year high of C$242.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C$0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company had revenue of C$2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.8291688 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$219.00 to C$231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$190.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thomson Reuters

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.