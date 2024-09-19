Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Senior Officer Sells 6,062 Shares

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Senior Officer Mary Alice Vuicic sold 6,062 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$235.62, for a total value of C$1,428,328.44.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.8 %

TSE:TRI traded up C$1.89 on Thursday, hitting C$230.96. 291,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,238. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$225.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$223.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05. The company has a market cap of C$103.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of C$163.01 and a 1 year high of C$242.92.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.38 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.8291688 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 42.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$219.00 to C$231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$190.14.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

