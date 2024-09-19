Thor Energy (LON:THR) Trading Down 14.3%

Thor Energy Plc (LON:THR – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01). Approximately 621,156 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 370,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.03. The company has a market cap of £2.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Thor Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for uranium, vanadium, copper, tungsten, molybdenum, gold, lithium, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Wedding Bell and the Radium Mountain Projects, located in Colorado and comprise of 199 mineral claims; and the Vanadium King project, located in south-east Utah and comprises of 100 mineral claims.

