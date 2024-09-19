Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $202,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,130 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $1,542,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 25,167 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 43,331 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,264,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,862,000 after acquiring an additional 23,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Shares of F opened at $10.99 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

