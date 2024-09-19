Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $201,000 in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:NUMG opened at $43.75 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $395.95 million, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.50.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

