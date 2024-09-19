Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Cardiff Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 98.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 22,536 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 42,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRDF opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $6.42.

Cardiff Oncology ( NASDAQ:CRDF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 6,143.91% and a negative return on equity of 62.65%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

