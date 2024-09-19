Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VBK stock opened at $262.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $268.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.63 and a 200 day moving average of $252.58.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

