Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes $200,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 6.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in eBay by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,530 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in eBay by 3.1% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in eBay by 41.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 884 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock opened at $63.17 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $64.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average is $53.88. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.90.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

