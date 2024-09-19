Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.21

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.21 and last traded at C$2.19, with a volume of 28350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.33.

LCFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Acumen Capital lowered Tidewater Renewables from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$13.75 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. CIBC downgraded shares of Tidewater Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Tidewater Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$14.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Renewables presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.34.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.43, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade counterparties, existing customers, government entities, Indigenous groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, and power industries.

