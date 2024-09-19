Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Up 2.5%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. 5,212,722 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 25,063,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.
Tilray Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.13.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tilray Company Profile
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
