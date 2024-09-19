Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading 1.1% Higher

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 3,926,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 25,011,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Tilray Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tilray Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 36,687.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,677,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,373,000 after buying an additional 10,648,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,169,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 355,778 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth about $586,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,679,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 213,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 1,077.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 171,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 156,524 shares in the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.