Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading 1.1% Higher

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 3,926,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 25,011,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
