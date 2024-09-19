Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.75

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.75 and traded as high as C$8.18. Timbercreek Financial shares last traded at C$8.08, with a volume of 146,919 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.31, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a current ratio of 7.36. The firm has a market cap of C$670.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.52.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Timbercreek Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 70.41%. The company had revenue of C$26.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$27.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.7300178 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timbercreek Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is currently 94.52%.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.