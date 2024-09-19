Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 14,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 48,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Tinka Resources Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$41.09 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13.

Tinka Resources Company Profile

Tinka Resources Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, tin, gold, and copper deposits. The company’s flagship project comprises the 100% interests in the Ayawilca project that consists of 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

