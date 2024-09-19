Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Tiptree Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ TIPT opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45. Tiptree has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.23 million, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.31.
Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $546.67 million for the quarter.
Tiptree Company Profile
Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.
