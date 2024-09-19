Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 12060 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.24, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Medical Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

