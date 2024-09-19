Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.21

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 22500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Titan Mining from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.
Titan Mining Trading Up 14.6 %
Titan Mining (TSE:TI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.59 million for the quarter. Titan Mining had a negative net margin of 11.56% and a negative return on equity of 2,059.37%. Equities analysts expect that Titan Mining Co. will post 0.0145949 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Titan Mining Company Profile
Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, acquires, explores, develops, produces, and extracts mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in the Balmat Edwards mining district in northern New York.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Titan Mining
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- What is a Dividend King?
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.