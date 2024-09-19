Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.21

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 22500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Titan Mining from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,058.24.

Titan Mining (TSE:TI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.59 million for the quarter. Titan Mining had a negative net margin of 11.56% and a negative return on equity of 2,059.37%. Equities analysts expect that Titan Mining Co. will post 0.0145949 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, acquires, explores, develops, produces, and extracts mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in the Balmat Edwards mining district in northern New York.

