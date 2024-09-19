TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Sets New 12-Month High at $120.76

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $120.76 and last traded at $119.82, with a volume of 210522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.13.

TKO Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.57 and its 200 day moving average is $103.73. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.15 and a beta of 1.04.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In related news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,822.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,800,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,467,000 after buying an additional 155,940 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in TKO Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

