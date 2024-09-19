Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Trading 3.7% Higher

Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Approximately 319,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 343,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

Tlou Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.78 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.95.

Tlou Energy Company Profile

Tlou Energy Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) resources in Southern Africa. The company owns 100% interests in the Lesedi CBM project, Mamba, and Boomslang projects. It is also involved in development of gas-fired power, solar power, and hydrogen projects. Tlou Energy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

