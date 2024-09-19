Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF (BATS:THY) Plans $0.11 Dividend

Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF (BATS:THY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF Stock Performance

THY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,349 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average is $22.42.

About Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF

The Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF (THY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks current income, while limiting risk, by investing in global high-yield bonds and equities based on technical factors.

