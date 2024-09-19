Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF (BATS:THY) Plans $0.11 Dividend

Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF (BATS:THY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.
Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF Stock Performance
THY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,349 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average is $22.42.
About Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF
