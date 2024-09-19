Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:TR)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th.

Tootsie Roll Industries has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

TR traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.16. Tootsie Roll Industries has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $35.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $148.82 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tootsie Roll Industries

About Tootsie Roll Industries

(Get Free Report)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.