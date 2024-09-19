Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.90

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.90 and last traded at $31.90, with a volume of 673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.56.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $611.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average is $28.85.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPYP. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,111,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,084,000. Battery Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 241,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period.

About Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

