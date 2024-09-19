TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in TotalEnergies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 17.0% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE TTE opened at $68.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $160.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.31. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

