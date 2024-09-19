Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA) to Issue $0.16 Dividend

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Touchstone Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TSBA opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.43 million, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. Touchstone Bankshares has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter.

Touchstone Bankshares Company Profile

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts. It also provides home mortgage, professional mortgage, home equity, auto, and personal term loans; personal lines of credit; and business loans comprising commercial real estate, operating capital, business term, and construction loans, as well as business lines of credit.

