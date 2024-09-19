ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Trading Down 1%

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) shares were down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 1,366 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 104,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.
ToughBuilt Industries Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.18.
Insider Transactions at ToughBuilt Industries
In other news, major shareholder Rochel Soffer bought 14,095 shares of ToughBuilt Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $83,019.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 117,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,052.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 38,323 shares of company stock worth $234,871 over the last 90 days. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ToughBuilt Industries
ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ToughBuilt Industries
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.