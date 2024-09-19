ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Trading Down 1%

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) shares were down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 1,366 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 104,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

ToughBuilt Industries Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.18.

Insider Transactions at ToughBuilt Industries

In other news, major shareholder Rochel Soffer bought 14,095 shares of ToughBuilt Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $83,019.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 117,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,052.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 38,323 shares of company stock worth $234,871 over the last 90 days. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TBLT Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street LLC owned approximately 0.80% of ToughBuilt Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

