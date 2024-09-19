Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Gap Down to $176.23

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $176.23, but opened at $172.38. Toyota Motor shares last traded at $173.51, with a volume of 87,210 shares traded.

Separately, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $238.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.76 and its 200-day moving average is $210.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $2.34. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the second quarter worth $1,880,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

