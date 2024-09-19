TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 1st.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $647,900.00, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.35.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

