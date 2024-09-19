Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Call Options (BATS:IYT)

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 8,497 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,213% compared to the typical volume of 647 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IYT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 168.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 268,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,867,000 after buying an additional 168,000 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $15,966,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 148,658.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 165,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 165,011 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 256.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 112,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 458.7% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 91,592 shares in the last quarter.

IYT opened at $68.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.68 and a 200 day moving average of $66.18. The stock has a market cap of $929.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

