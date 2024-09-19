Traders Purchase Large Volume of Forte Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2024

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRXGet Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 30,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,663% compared to the average volume of 1,713 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FBRX. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.16 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.12 target price on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Forte Biosciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences stock. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRXFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,031,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Forte Biosciences makes up 1.9% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned 5.59% of Forte Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forte Biosciences Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 million and a PE ratio of -7.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $21.25.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forte Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.