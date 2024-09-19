Traders Purchase Large Volume of Forte Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 30,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,663% compared to the average volume of 1,713 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on FBRX. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.16 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.12 target price on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences Trading Down 5.1 %
NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 million and a PE ratio of -7.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $21.25.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -22.5 earnings per share for the current year.
About Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
