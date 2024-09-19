TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Trading 2.8% Higher

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.21 and last traded at $9.15. 28,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average session volume of 8,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

TransAlta Renewables Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.15.

About TransAlta Renewables

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.