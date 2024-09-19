Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Price Performance

NYSE TCI opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $238.64 million, a P/E ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 0.60. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $43.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97.

Institutional Trading of Transcontinental Realty Investors

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at $219,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 340.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 70,189 shares during the period.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

