Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) Director Serge Boulanger Purchases 3,000 Shares

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Free Report) Director Serge Boulanger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,850.00.

Transcontinental has a one year low of C$23.27 and a one year high of C$31.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

