TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 237.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in TransUnion by 22.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000.

In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $38,709.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,837.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,200 shares of company stock worth $2,665,257 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TransUnion from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

NYSE:TRU opened at $101.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $102.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.63.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.37%.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

