TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.55. Approximately 871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 8,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

TravelSky Technology Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19.

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industries in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

Featured Articles

