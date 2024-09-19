Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $813.19

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 813.19 ($10.74) and traded as high as GBX 964 ($12.73). Travis Perkins shares last traded at GBX 948 ($12.52), with a volume of 366,946 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.53) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.53) to GBX 910 ($12.02) in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.57) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 940 ($12.42).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins Stock Down 1.2 %

Travis Perkins Dividend Announcement

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 905 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 814.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of £2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,850.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13,750.00%.

About Travis Perkins

(Get Free Report)

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.