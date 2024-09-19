Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.55

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Several research firms have issued reports on TVPKF. Barclays upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

